Spring fever meant something a little more during Saturday’s sunny day, given how gloomy it’s been. However, it will be back to rain, clouds and gloomy weather Sunday, with stream and creek flooding a concern again.
Periods of rain will start our Sunday morning. It will be heavy at times, too, with a stiff southeasterly wind around 15 mph. Pockets of stream, creek and even road flooding will be possible during this time.
Between 8 and 11 a.m., the steady rain will come to an end. A warm front will be nearby, breaking up the rain, as it typically does.
Now where this warm front will set up will be key to the rest of the day’s forecast. If we wind up south of the front, then temperatures will be well into the 60s with some sunshine, but also thunderstorms. If we remain at or north of the warm front, it’ll be a gloomy day, with temperatures at or below 60.
My forecast leans toward the second scenario, which would be similar to how Friday played out. After 8 to 11 a.m., it will be mostly cloudy to cloudy and damp. While I believe most of the day after 11 a.m. will be dry, it will be hard to pick out dry times. Yard work or outdoor gardening likely won’t be able to get done. High temperatures will be at or just below 60 degrees.
As the low-pressure system goes offshore, the back-end energy will move in. That will lead to spotty showers all night.
The flooding threat from the rain will ease overnight. However, minor stage coastal flooding will be likely in many spots. Move your cars if you need to before going to bed. Temperatures will slide through the 50s during the evening and bottom out in the 40s for Monday morning.
It will not be the nicest start to the day; we’ll continue with the gloomy, gray look. A few showers will be around. Saturday will feel like eons ago. A strong northwest wind will blow.
That wind will push out showers by noon. Rainfall totals will be between 0.75 and 1.25 inches. So, a little less than the last storm.
The rest of the afternoon will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be stunted by the chilly wind, as we only get up into the low 50s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.
We’ll clear out Monday night. Temperatures will sit on either side of 40 come Tuesday morning.
Then, back to the sunshine, though not for long.
Tuesday will be very similar to Saturday. We’ll have periods of sunshine, and it will be a beautiful day to leave the windows open, if you’re not allergic to the pollen, or go for a jog. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s in Cape May Court House and the mainland, with upper 50s in Cape May and at the shore.
52 mph - Mystic Islands
52 mph is strong, but it was far weaker than the 81 mph wind gust that blew through 8 days earlier.
55 mph - Millville
58 mph - Beach Haven
The 58 mph reading snapped the streak of two severe weather days where Long Beach Island had the highest wind gust. Barnegat Light held the top spot for the previous two events.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
60 mph - Atlantic City International Airport
69 mph - West Cape May
8 days after nearby Cape May saw roof damage to Congress Hall and boardwalk damage in Wildwood, which Governor Phil Murphy toured Monday, severe wind gusts shook the area as well.
Damage reports were largely of the downed trees and power line variety in the region Tuesday.
Live damage reports and storm updates Tuesday
3:56 p.m.
In the vicinity of Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May, a pole went on fire due to a lightning strike.
3:35 p.m.
Several reports came in of downed wires and power lines in Cape May.
3:30 p.m.
Several reports of structural damage came into Little Egg Harbor Township.
3:26 p.m.
Power lines went down in the area of Somers Point.
3:21 p.m.
Winds were howling and caused a small dust storm at a farm in Whitesbog.
When the front came thru at the farm with a bit of wind and dust blowing down the dams. Peak gust was 48 mph. Rest of the water should be off by Friday. Small bit of hail here also just east of Whitesbog/NJ. pic.twitter.com/FcVVVMxRXN— marc carpenter (@mcadehaven) April 21, 2020
3:20 p.m.
Multiple trees were down on West Katherine Avenue in Seaville. The power was reported to be out.
3:20 p.m.
Dime sized hail fell in the Tuckahoe portion of Upper Township.
3:08 p.m.
Several reports of downed trees and power lines were reported in Port Norris.
2:56 p.m.
A downed tree and downed powerlines occured in Cedarville. Atlantic City Electric were reporting power outages in the area around this time.
POWER OUTAGE UPDATE— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) April 21, 2020
Here's the towns with the most 🔌 out, by percent.
Commercial - 38%
Downe - 32%
Linwood - 12%
Everywhere else is few to none, thankfully. https://t.co/TbmXnYmlUp pic.twitter.com/7g8QwXidac
1:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has placed all of South Jersey in a severe thunderstorm watch through 5 p.m.
A watch means the ingredients for severe weather from the line of storms are present. However, there is no immediate danger for damage to life or property. A severe thunderstorm warning will go into effect if conditions warrant.
12:45 p.m.
The rain passing through midday is not the line of potential severe storms. Rather, these are showers ahead of the warm front, caused by the relatively warm and juicy airmass.
The line of thunderstorms to watch is out in Pennsylvania. The threat window for thunderstorms has not been narrowed to 2 to 5 p.m.
The showers ahead of the front are using some of the energy in the atmosphere.
The radar in the image above is also overlaid with Convective Available Potential Energy (CAPE), which is a meausre of unstable air in the atmosphere. The midday rain is using up that CAPE. While sunshine can bring CAPE values back up, the approaching line of rain and storms will not have much to work with.
Still, hail has been reported in activity Tuesday. A half inch size hailstone fell in Monmouth County.
