Long beach Island Rain

Rain drops collect on Caroline Carson's window in Long Beach Island. Feb 10, 2020. 

 CAROLINE CARSON Submitted

Spring fever meant something a little more during Saturday’s sunny day, given how gloomy it’s been. However, it will be back to rain, clouds and gloomy weather Sunday, with stream and creek flooding a concern again.

Periods of rain will start our Sunday morning. It will be heavy at times, too, with a stiff southeasterly wind around 15 mph. Pockets of stream, creek and even road flooding will be possible during this time.

Between 8 and 11 a.m., the steady rain will come to an end. A warm front will be nearby, breaking up the rain, as it typically does.

Now where this warm front will set up will be key to the rest of the day’s forecast. If we wind up south of the front, then temperatures will be well into the 60s with some sunshine, but also thunderstorms. If we remain at or north of the warm front, it’ll be a gloomy day, with temperatures at or below 60.

My forecast leans toward the second scenario, which would be similar to how Friday played out. After 8 to 11 a.m., it will be mostly cloudy to cloudy and damp. While I believe most of the day after 11 a.m. will be dry, it will be hard to pick out dry times. Yard work or outdoor gardening likely won’t be able to get done. High temperatures will be at or just below 60 degrees.

As the low-pressure system goes offshore, the back-end energy will move in. That will lead to spotty showers all night.

The flooding threat from the rain will ease overnight. However, minor stage coastal flooding will be likely in many spots. Move your cars if you need to before going to bed. Temperatures will slide through the 50s during the evening and bottom out in the 40s for Monday morning.

Find high tide times near you

It will not be the nicest start to the day; we’ll continue with the gloomy, gray look. A few showers will be around. Saturday will feel like eons ago. A strong northwest wind will blow.

That wind will push out showers by noon. Rainfall totals will be between 0.75 and 1.25 inches. So, a little less than the last storm.

The rest of the afternoon will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be stunted by the chilly wind, as we only get up into the low 50s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

We’ll clear out Monday night. Temperatures will sit on either side of 40 come Tuesday morning.

Then, back to the sunshine, though not for long.

Tuesday will be very similar to Saturday. We’ll have periods of sunshine, and it will be a beautiful day to leave the windows open, if you’re not allergic to the pollen, or go for a jog. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s in Cape May Court House and the mainland, with upper 50s in Cape May and at the shore.

