A GoFundMe page started for the Smith family, who were displaced after a fire damaged their home last month, has surpassed its $10,000 goal as of Monday.
The fundraiser was started four days ago by a relative to assist Joshua Smith, his wife Marcella Greene-Smith and their two young daughters who were all displaced from their home on Feb. 26.
According to the page, Josh has worked for the Millville Police Department for several years and Marcella works as an educator.
Their house suffered significant damage and the family is currently displaced with relatives, the post stated.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Wellington Place at 11:15 p.m. Tudesday, Feb. 26. They arrived to see fire coming from the rear of the two-story home, according to Millville Fire Chief Michael Lippincott.
Seventeen firefighters on the scene extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes. They cleared the site at 1:14 a.m., Lippincott said.
The family had self evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.
The home suffered damage including that to the roof, the rear of the home and two interior rooms, Lippincott said.
The relative who started the fundraiser thanked contributors and announced Saturday that they won’t be raising the goal of the gofundme further.
