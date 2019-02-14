A GoFundMe page has been started for the father of the 23-moth-old whose remains were found Saturday and whose mother officials have arrested for murder.
The page identifies the father as Daniel Griner, Sr. and describes him as a registered nurse working two jobs.
Nakira M. Griner, 24, of Bridgeton, was charged Saturday with murder and other counts in the death of her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr.
Cumberland County prosecutors have said the Bridgeton woman initially reported that her son had been abducted Friday night. A child abduction response team began a search aided by city police and State Police, prosecutors and bloodhounds from New Jersey State Park Police.
The child’s remains were found about 3 a.m. Saturday in the yard of Griner’s home in the first block of Woodland Drive. According to the complaint, the child’s burned and dismembered remains were found buried under a shed.
The investigation continues, but no additional arrests are expected, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
Heather Wooton, who is listed as the page's creator, stated in the post that she worked with Griner, Sr. and that she started the fundraiser to help him pay accrued expenses as well as for the care of his other son.
"The mother of his children killed their first born. I have no idea why. What I do know is he's going to struggle with paying for things from here on out," Wooton wrote.
The page has reached $7,170 of its $10,000 goal as of Thursday.
Nakira Griner is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Thursday in front of Judge Robert Malestein for a detention hearing. It wasn’t known Monday if she’s retained an attorney.
Nakira Griner has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, desecration of human remains and tampering with evidence.
The Associated Press and Staff Writers Colton Shaw and Molly Bilinski contributed to this story.
