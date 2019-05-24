Saturday will be a great example that the unofficial start summer can bring lovely springtime weather.
Then we start to roll into summer.
While Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, it’s still technically spring …
Winds will blow from a northeasterly direction Saturday morning. This will mean a cooler day for us, but only relative for the rest of the weekend.
Temperatures will, in fact, be around seasonable for late May. That means near 75 on the mainland and upper 60s at the shore. Overall, it’ll be a great day to be out and about and do some spring cleaning. If you will be coming down to your shore second home for the first time this season, it’ll be a good day to get it prepped.
Saturday night will see clouds increase as a cold front passes through the region. Yes, there could be a shower between 1 and 8 a.m. However, in my opinion, it will not be a high enough risk to include in the seven-day forecast graphic. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the low 60s.
After the cold front passes, we’ll actually be warmer Sunday, much warmer. Temperatures will quickly rocket into the 70s during the morning, feeling like a July day.
Dew points will be on the rise as well. Come the afternoon, we’ll have highs in the upper 80s west of the parkway, feeling like 90.
The shore will beat the heat, staying in the upper 70s. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds. The sunshine and heat of the day will promote isolated, pop-up T-storms during the afternoon and into the evening. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans now, but be prepared for one to flare up. After midnight, any risk of rain will go down to zero. It’ll be a summery night, and likely one for the air conditioner if you have it. Memorial Day morning will be in the mid-60s.
A northerly wind will blow for Monday. That’ll bump the frizz factor back down, while providing for a lovely day to be out and about. Whether it’s Memorial Day services or a barbecue, it will all be good. The afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 80s. The shore will a good 10 degrees cooler, meaning the low 70s. For some, I know this is perfect beach weather, so get out and enjoy!
Overall, I believe the weekend will bring a little something for almost everyone. We have spring days and summery days, we have sultry evenings and seasonable ones. Luckily, we are not in a drought (and haven’t been in quite some time).
Enjoy the weekend, South Jersey. It’s our time.
