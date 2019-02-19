The owner of the Golden Nugget Atlantic City recently bought $4 million in Caesars shares, saying the company was undervalued, Bloomberg reported last week.
Tilman Fertitta, a real estate mogul, last year proposed merging his casino and restaurant holding with Caesars Entertainment Corp. His recent buy-in with the company amounts to less than 1 percent of the company’s total worth, according to the report. He is still interested in possibly merging the two companies, according to the report.
Carl Icahn, who still owns the shuttered Trump Plaza, controls about 10 percent of Caesars, has been pushing for its sale, according to the report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.