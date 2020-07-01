8:31 p.m. - With 1.93 inches of rain, Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City broke the daily rainfall record of 0.87 inches, set back in 2016. Records at the marina go back to the 1870s. 

7:20 p.m. - All flash flood warnings are now expired. 

6:25 p.m. - The flash flood warning for Atlantic County is cancelled. However, the one that runs mostly in Cape May County is still in effect. 

6:05 p.m. - Typically, New Jersey experiences small, around pea sized, hail.

However, bigger hail was reported in the region, including golf ball sized, 1.75 inch in diameter, hail in the Petersburg section of Upper Township at 3:40 p.m.

Large hail Petersburg

Quarter to half dollar, 1 to 1.25 inch, sized hail fell in the Petersburg section of Upper Township during a Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm. Up to golf ball sized, 1.75 inch, hial, fell in the town as well. (July 1, 2020)

Marmora and Ocean City both reporting larger than pea sized hail. Ocean City saw 1 inch, nickle hail. A 49 mph wind gust was also registered. Meanwhile, Marmora saw 0.5 inch, marble, sized hail. 

A list of hail sized to descriptions can be found here. 

Hail 2 Upper Township

"In 50 years, I have never experienced anything like this," said Tiffani Lawton, of Upper Township, who took this photo of hail falling heavily. July 1, 2020. 

4:13 p.m. update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been allowed to expire.

Flash flood warnings do remain in effect, though. 

4:05 p.m. update: A new flash flood warning is in place for parts of Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties through 8 p.m. 

NWS FFW

Areas of roadway and stream flooding will be possible with this. 

Original update: 

Parts of South Jersey can expect hail, roadway flooding and streams to rise above their banks.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cape May and Atlantic counties through 4:15 p.m. 

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

In addition, a flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Atlantic County through 7:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning

A flash flood warning runs from roughly Longport to Estell Manor to Egg Harbor City to Brigantine until 7:15 p.m. 

Slow moving thunderstorms will continue to move through South Jersey into the evening. Additional flooding rains will be possible in Atlantic County into the evening, given the heavy rain seen already. 

Elsewhere, sunshine is seen, with temperatures in the 80s. 

