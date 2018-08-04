CAPE MAY — Seven people were rescued by fellow boaters Saturday morning after their boat sank about nine miles offshore at Cape May reef, officials said.
At about 9 a.m., the Coast Guard received a distress call that the Boat Runner, a boat with seven people on board, was taking on water, according to a news release. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay issued an alert to other boats in the area while launching a 45-foot rescue boat from Coast Guard Station Cape May and diverting the 154-foot Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson to the scene.
The crew of two nearby boats, the Miss Addison and the Porgy IV, heard the alert and quickly responded to the sinking vessel, according to the release, providing radio communications to the Coast Guard while they assisted, as the crew of the Beach Runner began to head to shore.
The Coast Guard called the boats “good Samaritan vessels.”
The Beach Runner sank en route to shore, official said, and all seven people were in the water wearing lifejackets. The crew of the Miss Addison took the boaters aboard and brought them to shore, according to the news release.
“This is a perfect example of boaters and the maritime community doing the right thing in an emergency situation,” said David Umberger, command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “From everyone wearing life jackets to all boaters having radios tuned to channel 16 — this case illustrates how good communication and safety measures bring rescuers together to quickly and effectively help those who are in need.”
