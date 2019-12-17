If you thought it’s been wet, you’d be right. Atlantic City International Airport has had the sixth wettest December on record. We will say goodbye to the wet weather for a decent stretch, but say hello to windy and, eventually, bone-chilling temperatures.
Most of the cloud cover will be out of here come sunrise Wednesday. Temperatures will sit on either side of 30, right around seasonable for this time of the year. However, when you factor in a west to northwest wind around 15 mph, it will feel like 20 degrees outside.
Cold air will strongly move in from Canada during the day. That will make temperatures difficult to rise. We’ll only make the jump about 10 degrees, to around 40, for our high, but it will feel like just below freezing. So, keep the jacket and gloves handy. Winds will gust 30-40 mph during the day and evening.
There still remains an outside risk of a snow shower between 5 and 10 p.m., as a piece of energy pushes through New England. More than likely, though this will stay to the north. On average, our first accumulating snow of the year happens Wednesday at Atlantic City International Airport, though we already had that on Dec. 11.
A clear sky and low dew points means that temperatures are usually free to fall. That will partly be the case Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens on the mainland to the mid-20s at the shore. If the wind were to calm, then you could cut five degrees off the temperature.
With bone-chilling air and sub-freezing temperatures predicted, Code Blue alerts are in effe…
Either way, it’ll be very cold to start off Thursday, and it will remain very cold throughout the day. Highs will, for the first time this season, fail to go above the freezing point, staying only around 30 degrees. Even with a slight northwest breeze, it will feel like only 20 during the day. Full sunshine will fail to cut the chill as the arctic air invades.
Thursday night will have two pieces to the three-piece puzzle for ideal “radiational cooling” where the heat from the day escapes quickly into space. We will have the calm winds, low dew points, but not a clear sky. Clouds will work in for part of the night. Don’t get me wrong, it will still be very cold. Expect 20s during the evening and overnight lows in the upper teens to the mid-20s. However, like Wednesday night, it could be colder.
Friday will be a seasonable day, loaded with sunshine. Just a jacket will do during the afternoon, with highs in the low 40s.
As we turn into the weekend, high pressure will move to near Bermuda. That will pump warmer southerly and westerly winds. We’ll be in the mid- and upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Last-minute holiday shopping is looking good. Yes, I’m still watching for a coastal storm in the Sunday to Monday timeframe. However, high pressure is looking more likely to hold on, leaving us dry.
