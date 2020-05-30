The first surge of soupy air will go away over the weekend, and a cold front will pass Saturday. Drier weather will last into the beginning of next week, too.
Showers and storms overnight will largely be off the coast when the sun rises Saturday. We’ll still be humid, but this will be the most humid time of year for the weekend. Temperatures will start in the low 60s at the shore to the upper 60s along the mainland.
The cold front will pass during the late morning. Winds will turn to the west after this time, which will start to wick away the moisture in the atmosphere. The sunshine will be more prevalent, too, and I anticipate more sun than clouds for much of the day.
We’ll be in the low 80s again Saturday on the mainland. The shore, not having to deal with a sea breeze, will be in the mid-70s. In my opinion, it’ll be the first good beach day of the summer.
Temperatures will fall through the comfortable 70s and 60s during the evening. You can leave the windows open at night, with morning lows in the mid-50s Sunday.
High pressure will inch closer from the Great Lakes states. Northerly winds will put a crisp feel into the air. Our last day of May will be much like our first day of the month on the thermometer — around 70 for highs, though this time, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, unlike the bit of rain that fell May 1.
A mainly clear night, light winds and low humidity will promote something called radiational cooling Sunday evening, when the heat of the day can escape quickly into outer space. There will be just a hint of chilly air at night. Lows will range from the mid-40s in the Pine Barrens to the low 50s along the shore. Both of which are 5 to 10 degrees below average. Clouds late at night will actually bump temperatures up toward dawn Monday.
Morning clouds will give way to plenty of afternoon sun Monday. Temperatures again will be right around 70 degrees, with a few 60s at the shore. It’ll be a comfortable day for gardening or a jog.
The weather will turn more unsettled for the beginning of the week. The trend will be warming temperatures, as a ridge of high pressure sits in the southern half of the country, shooting warmer air our way from the Southwest. Tuesday will be dry and a pleasant day by all standards. More unsettled weather will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. I’ll be watching for thunderstorms, as a disturbance rides around the southern ridge. Called a “mesoscale convective complex,” they are known for bringing severe weather.
Enjoy this weekend, however!
Colorado State University forecasts above average hurricane activity
An above average hurricane season, including an increased risk for a landfalling hurricane is the forecast from experts at Colorado State University.
CSU believes 16 storms will be named in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, higher than the 12.1 average. Of those, 8 are expected to be hurricanes (average is 6.4) and 5 major hurricanes (average is 2.7), with maximum sustained winds above 111 mph.
The forecasted active season also comes with an "above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline," read the report, which was released April 2. There is a 45% chance of an East Coast landfall, much higher than the 31% average.
A weak El Niño was in place during April in the tropical Pacific Ocean. CSU experts believe that El Niño will disappear during the summer and fall. Warmer than average Atlantic Ocean Water and other weather pattern means New Jersey will have to be on higher than usual alert. It should be noted, that the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has not released its hurricane forecast yet.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur - Used
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha - Used
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
