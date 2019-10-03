That record-setting day Wednesday is all but a memory now. A pattern-busting cold front will continue to sag through the state Thursday, bringing sweater weather and umbrellas into the picture.
Wednesday was a rare weather day in South Jersey. The daily record high temperature was smashed at Atlantic City International Airport, our main reporting site. It actually was tied at 11 a.m. Millville, Cape May and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City also broke daily records.
However, we go a step further as well. All of these locations, with the exception of the Atlantic City marina, also broke monthly October records. Millville and Atlantic City International Airport all broke them by at least 4 degrees, which is truly incredible and might be the biggest weather story of the year.
All of those warm (hot) thoughts are going away in a hurry, though. Overnight, a stationary front has been sliding down, putting an immediate end to the October heat as easterly winds flow in. Temperatures will be falling through the 60s during the early morning, with a few lingering 70s down toward Cape May.
12 p.m. update: Atlantic City International Airport has soared to 90 degrees. That now ties …
North of the White Horse Pike, expect scattered showers throughout the day. The high temperature was at midnight, and temperatures will fall for much of the day through the 60s. It’s a borderline raw day. If you have outdoor plans, you might want to reschedule.
South of the White Horse Pike, there will be less rainfall, to the point where Cape May may very well be dry. Temperatures will likely be more in the range of 65 to 70 degrees, though lower Cape May will still see be in the 70s.
We’ll have a round of minor stage coastal flooding to go with this during the midday high tide. Move your cars if you’re along the bayside roads. The typical areas will flood. Don’t drive through the salt-water-flooded roads.
During the early evening, a warm front will push in the region. Winds will go back from easterly to southerly and eventually southwest. In a weird twist of events, temperatures will rise through the 60s overnight. Any showers will end during the early evening.
A cold front (last front to talk about for a while) will then steady out our weather for a couple of days. An impressive high pressure will fill in from Canada. Winds turn to the north and get strong, sustaining around 15-20 mph. Dry air will funnel in, clearing out the clouds and higher dew points.
Afternoon highs will be seasonable, right around 70 degrees.
The wind will then calm down in the evening. With a clear sky, light winds and low dew points, temperatures will be ideal to cool as quickly as possible. It’ll be jeans and a sweater kind of weather for the evening, perfect for a corn maze or camp fire.
Overnight lows will be in the 40s on the mainland, with a 30-something reading possible in rural towns like Mullica Township or Corbin City. Remember when you had the air conditioning on Wednesday? At the shore, it’ll be in the mid-50s.
Saturday will be a pleasantly crisp fall day. We’ll be under plentiful sunshine. Sunday, our last pre-7 a.m. sunset at A.C. Airport will actually warm up. It’ll be beautiful for all outdoor activities, with highs in the mid-70s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.