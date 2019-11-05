Cumberland County Republican Chairman and challenger Michael Testa Jr. was slightly ahead of incumbent Democratic state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak in the race to finish the 1st Legislative District term of former state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, who is now a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Testa led in each of the three counties in the 1st Legislative District — Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland.
Andrzejczak, a former assemblyman, was appointed to Van Drew’s Senate seat until this month.
The 33-year-old Cape May resident, spent six years in the Assembly. He joined the Army after 9/11, lost most of a leg to a grenade in Iraq and was asked by Van Drew to serve in the Legislature.
Andrzejczak said his accomplishments include getting traditional vacation rentals exempted from the so-called Airbnb tax on accommodations booked through online marketplaces; and cutting the sales tax on boats from 7% to 3.5% and capping it at $20,000.
Testa, 43, is a Vineland attorney who has served nine years on the Vineland Improvement District and was chairman of the area Big Brothers Big Sisters board. He believes a Republican check-and-balance is needed against one-party Democratic rule in Trenton.
The 1st District was expected to be one of the most hotly contested races in the state as the district’s population in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties is dominated by independents and has similar numbers of Republicans and Democrats.
The incumbent Democrats running for election in the 1st District were Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam.
Land is a retired corrections officer. Milam is a retired businessman.
Their Republican challengers were Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan. Simonsen is the Lower Township mayor and the athletic director at Lower Cape May Regional School District. McClellan is an Ocean City councilman and works as a confidential assistant, personnel director and public information officer in the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office.
With 72% of votes counted in Cape May County, the Republican challengers were ahead.
Simonsen had 28% of the vote, McClellan had 26%, Land had 23% and Milam had 22%.
With 12% of votes counted in Cumberland County, each candidate had roughly 25% of the vote.
With 75% of votes counted in Atlantic County, Simonsen had 32% of the vote, McClellan had 32%, Land had 18% and Milam had 18%.
The controversy in the 1st District race was over a mailer put out by General Majority PAC, which is linked to South Jersey political boss George Norcross. The mailer called 1st District GOP Assembly candidate McClellan, who is black, a “financial deadbeat” over lawsuits from his past.
The Republican team said McClellan’s photo was doctored to darken his skin and change his appearance.
Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, who is in a running feud with Norcross and Norcross ally state Senate President Steve Sweeney, called the mailer racist in a statement issued with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.
In September, the campaign manager for the 1st District legislative team distanced Democratic incumbents from the mailing.
