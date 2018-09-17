New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in A.C.
Buy Now
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will save about $500 million over two years under proposed changes to public health benefits.

The Democrat announced the union-backed changes on Monday, just days after he announced that a task force he formed is touring the state seeking ideas on how to cut costs.

The $496 million in savings over two years represent about 15 percent of the $3.4 billion New Jersey paid this year for 800,000 retirees and active workers. Murphy says the state could save $274 million in 2019 and $222 million in 2020 through encouraging in-network care and the use of generic pharmaceuticals.

The freshman governor praised the deal as good for workers as well as taxpayers.

The plan faces a final vote before a benefits commission Wednesday.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.