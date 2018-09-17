TRENTON — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will save about $500 million over two years under proposed changes to public health benefits.
The Democrat announced the union-backed changes on Monday, just days after he announced that a task force he formed is touring the state seeking ideas on how to cut costs.
The $496 million in savings over two years represent about 15 percent of the $3.4 billion New Jersey paid this year for 800,000 retirees and active workers. Murphy says the state could save $274 million in 2019 and $222 million in 2020 through encouraging in-network care and the use of generic pharmaceuticals.
The freshman governor praised the deal as good for workers as well as taxpayers.
The plan faces a final vote before a benefits commission Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.