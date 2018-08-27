Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed two bills that would have established tax incentives around the Atlantic County International Airport, the Cape May County Airport, and the Woodbine Airport that officials have argued was critical in helping establish an aviation industry in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
The vetoes were not a total defeat, but rather a setback because Murphy said he would be willing to sign similar bills in the future if there are some changes made.
Based on his recommendations, however, Atlantic County appears to be much closer to earning the governor’s signature than Cape May County.
For Atlantic County, those changes include expiration of the tax incentives in July 2019, adding a provision that includes a retention or creation requirement of a certain amount of jobs for every company that benefits from the tax incentives, and remedying a zoning issue with the Pinelands.
“While I understand the desire of the sponsors to expand these programs further into Atlantic County, I continue to believe that we must fully examine the merits of these tax incentive programs in light of evidence that they have been less effective than those in other states,” Murphy said of the Atlantic County bill.
Brett Matik, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees for the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, said that while some may be disappointed with the conditional veto, they are encouraged that the governor recognizes and supports the efforts to create an aviation industry around the Atlantic City airport.
"This is further validation that the development of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park in concert with the addition of air cargo and maintenance and repair operations at (the airport) supported by an aviation academy to provide FAA-certified workers is a viable path to strengthening and diversifying our economy," Matik said in a statement.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Murphy assured officials that he is committed to helping establish the aviation industry.
“We appreciate the governor’s support of this important legislation that helps to advance not only Atlantic County’s economy but that of the state as a whole," Levinson said in a statement. “I’d also like to thank our local legislators – Senator Chris Brown and Assemblymen Mazzeo and Armato for their ongoing support.”
For Cape May County, Murphy said that the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will commission a report that will study what industries are best suited for the county and determine what, if any, tax incentives it can use to help relocate businesses to the area.
Gerald Thornton, Freeholder Director in Cape May County, said he was disappointed and disturbed by the conditional veto.
"We have made about $6 million in investments to the (Cape May County Airport) to try and get aviation jobs down here, and this would have been part of that package," Thornton said. "Our unemployment rate in the offseason is 7 to 8 percent, so this is something that is very important to us. I hope he takes a second look at it."
The bills will now be sent back to the state Legislature for changes and must pass both the Assembly and Senate again before it can be signed.
State Sen. Jeff Van Drew, a prime sponsor of both bills, said he was “profoundly disappointed” that Murphy did not sign the legislation.
“South Jersey is hurting, and needs this type of economic growth,” Van Drew said in a statement. “We were finally able to find an industry that had the potential to grow in our state. This was very personal for our area, and would have had a substantial positive impact. South Jersey needs to diversify its economy…This is a missed opportunity that would have helped South Jersey.”
Despite the setback, officials in Atlantic County said in a recent interview that potential deals with tenants looking to move into the first building at the National Aviation Research & Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township are not contingent on getting tax incentives from the state.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
