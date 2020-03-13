Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that 21 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, making a total of 50 cases.
There have been confirmed cases in Ocean and Burlington counties and other counties in northern New Jersey. No cases have been confirmed in southern New Jersey, although five cases are still being reviewed, according to Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Commissioner.
The governor and his administration have been working closely with school districts to prepare for a potential state-wide closure.
"For some districts, for many in fact, that time is now," he said. "For others, we are working around the clock to ensure when their time comes, and it is a when and not an if, they will be prepared to provide all critical services for their communities.
“We are proactively working towards the inevitability that every district will be closed for a prolonged period of time,” he added.
Murphy also announced an automatic extended deadline by two months, up to May 31, for driver's license, auto inspections and registration renewals to reduce the number of customers visiting a motor vehicle agency. For example, anyone who is facing a March 31 expiration will have until May 31 to renew.
He also asked the federal government to issue a nationwide extension on the Real ID deadline.
"I've got no more color on that, but that is a strong plea and I think that is a very fair request," he said.
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has also confirmed that all utility shut-off orders have been voluntarily and universally suspended. Additionally, the governor's administration has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for a waiver to allow the state's trucking industry "the flexibility it needs to keep supplies rolling to market."
"We know that cleaning supplies, water, groceries and many other essentials, including baby formula, need immediate restock both here in New Jersey and throughout our region," he said. "Many of these warehouses, in fact, are in New Jersey and we must do all that we can do ensure an uninterrupted supply chain."
The New Jersey Department of Human Services has also been in contact with the federal government to seek a waiver to extend SNAP benefits by a month-and-a-half, he said.
"We will continue, as we have, to engage with the federal government," he said. "We will not be shy to push, as needed, to make sure we have the ability to meet the needs of New Jersey."
This is a developing story check back for updates.
