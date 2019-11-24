Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy spoke Sunday at the 2019 County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey’s annual college opening session and hit on topics such as immigration reform and community safety.
The opening session was held in the Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and was attended by hundreds of officials in law enforcement from police to prosecutors.
“We know (from) the data that hate crimes are up across the state,” Murphy told the audience. “This state is special because of our diversity, but when hateful intent mixes with unlawful firearms, that is a recipe for tragedy."
He said instances of tragedy, like the recent shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville on Nov. 15, remind the association to refocus and recommit “to the safety and security of the people of New Jersey.”
“The Attorney General has, as I’ve noted, been front and center in our battle against illegal guns,” he said. “But he has also been central in our work to making our community safer in every sense.”
That starts with witnesses, he said, as first-hand information of a crime is vital to an investigation.
“This goes far beyond simply ensuring that law-abiding residents, especially in our immigrant communities, can feel safe from persecution in their own neighborhoods,” he said. “We know that the work of law enforcement is made easier when there is trust within a community.”
After a crime is committed, Murphy said he believes anyone should be able to provide information to authorities without prejudice or fear of persecution based on their immigration status.
“I've heard enough from the naysayers and anti-immigrant activists who are desperately trying to twist the Attorney General's actions for their own sides (and) narrow political interests,” he said. “They were wrong a year ago, and they are still wrong today.”
The County Prosecutors Association aims to maintain close cooperation between the state’s Attorney General’s office, the Division of Criminal Justice of New Jersey and the state’s 21 county prosecutors to develop education programs to “promote the orderly administration of criminal justice within the state of New Jersey” according to its website.
