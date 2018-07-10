Gov. Phil Murphy
ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy will be making three planned appearances Tuesday where he will speak at two union conferences and make an announcement on education.

Murphy is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to address the New Jersey State Building & Construction Trades Council's 114th Annual Convention.

The governor will then head to Golden Nugget Atlantic City at noon where he will be speaking to the Communication Workers of America District 1 Conference.

At 1 p.m. Murphy is scheduled to make an announcement on education at the Golden Nugget. No details were provided as to what Murphy will announce.

