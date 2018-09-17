Gov. Phil Murphy will be the keynote speaker for the official Stockton ribbon cutting this week, according to a press release from the university.
The ceremony for opening of the $178 million campus will take place Thursday in front of the residential complex, the university said.
Other featured speakers include Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, N.J. State President Steve Sweeney, Senator Chris Brown, Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and others.
The event is open to the public and the campus will be open for self-guided tours after the ceremony, the release said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.