During an appearance on "Meet The Press," Gov., Phil Murphy said Sunday the state is still "a number of weeks away" from incremental, phase-one opening of the economy because it is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The fatalities continue to be significant each and every day. Our positive test curve has flattened, and that's a good thing. More importantly, hospitalizations are starting to come down. ICU (intensive care unit) and ventilation use is coming down a little bit. Those are good signs," Murphy said.

The state is not out of the woods yet, Murphy said. The mandate to stay home and away from each other is still very much in effect, he said.

"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked Murphy if he thought the state would all reopen at the same time or there would be different guidelines for different section of the state.

Murphy said that decision has not been made yet.

"There have been positive test results in each of the 21 counties, and sadly, we have had fatalities in each," Murphy said. 

As a health care matter, the state was broken into north, central and south weeks ago, and that has been found to be effective, Murphy said.

Murphy mentioned the Army Corps of Engineers medical station that opened last week in Atlantic City.

The governor said he is going to move the state forward as one with the recognition that there are issues in the north that do not exist in south because there have been many more cases in the north.

Todd asked Murphy what services would be cut in the state if the federal government's reimbursement to the states is limited, or the states receive no money at all from the federal government to deal with the pandemic.

"We have had constructive conversations with the White House on health care. We are on the phone with them morning, noon and night on testing and financial matter," said Murphy, who added Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's idea that states go bankrupt was irresponsible.

In response to Todd's question, Murphy specifically mentioned educators and first responders, who are the very people are desperately needed.

"We need states to be fully funded at the point of attack to be there for the residents," Murphy said.

Murphy mentioned the regional council that has been formed with six other states, including New York, to figure out how mass transportation to and from New York and New Jersey will work in this era of social distancing.

"What will the workplace look like? What are the new norms going to be?," Murphy asked. "These are all elements that we need to deal with, not just within our state, but with our regional partners, and none are more important than New York City and New York State."

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, authorities in New Jersey were reporting another 75 deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the state's total to 5,938 lives lost in the pandemic.

There was also another 3,515 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 109,038.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments