During an appearance on "Meet The Press," Gov., Phil Murphy said Sunday the state is still "a number of weeks away" from incremental, phase-one opening of the economy because it is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The fatalities continue to be significant each and every day. Our positive test curve has flattened, and that's a good thing. More importantly, hospitalizations are starting to come down. ICU (intensive care unit) and ventilation use is coming down a little bit. Those are good signs," Murphy said.
The state is not out of the woods yet, Murphy said. The mandate to stay home and away from each other is still very much in effect, he said.
"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked Murphy if he thought the state would all reopen at the same time or there would be different guidelines for different section of the state.
Murphy said that decision has not been made yet.
"There have been positive test results in each of the 21 counties, and sadly, we have had fatalities in each," Murphy said.
As a health care matter, the state was broken into north, central and south weeks ago, and that has been found to be effective, Murphy said.
Murphy mentioned the Army Corps of Engineers medical station that opened last week in Atlantic City.
The governor said he is going to move the state forward as one with the recognition that there are issues in the north that do not exist in south because there have been many more cases in the north.
ATLANTIC CITY — The federal government’s field hospital at the Convention Center is operatio…
Todd asked Murphy what services would be cut in the state if the federal government's reimbursement to the states is limited, or the states receive no money at all from the federal government to deal with the pandemic.
"We have had constructive conversations with the White House on health care. We are on the phone with them morning, noon and night on testing and financial matter," said Murphy, who added Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's idea that states go bankrupt was irresponsible.
In response to Todd's question, Murphy specifically mentioned educators and first responders, who are the very people are desperately needed.
"We need states to be fully funded at the point of attack to be there for the residents," Murphy said.
Murphy mentioned the regional council that has been formed with six other states, including New York, to figure out how mass transportation to and from New York and New Jersey will work in this era of social distancing.
"What will the workplace look like? What are the new norms going to be?," Murphy asked. "These are all elements that we need to deal with, not just within our state, but with our regional partners, and none are more important than New York City and New York State."
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, authorities in New Jersey were reporting another 75 deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the state's total to 5,938 lives lost in the pandemic.
There was also another 3,515 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 109,038.
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 23, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
