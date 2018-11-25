A state advisory council made immediate and long-term recommendations to improve end-of-life care in New Jersey in a report released Friday.
The New Jersey Governor’s Advisory Council on End-of-Life Care recommended a number of things that can be done to strengthen patient priorities and wishes at the end of life, and avoid unnecessarily care treatments.
“New Jersey patients experience more aggressive care at the end of life without evidence to suggest a corresponding medical benefit,” Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement.
Emphasis on end-of-life care has become stronger in recent years due to an increasing number of people living with serious illnesses and an aging population, with more people live longer. An aging baby boomer generation leads this trend, which is not expected to slow until at least 2035.
New Jersey ranks ninth in the nation in number of people age 65 or older, according to the report. State officials estimated that senior citizens will make up 20 percent of the state’s population by 2030.
The council, which convened in September 2016 and operated independently under the state Department of Health, met for the past 18 months to review the state’s care practices.
Among the top recommendations outlined in the report: professional training and education on advance care planning; palliative and end-of-life care; community awareness education and outreach; and integration of palliative care and the use of standardized screening tools across the health care system.
Council members wrote that providers and health care experts must know how to plan and communicate about difficult issues when treatment no longer works, and patients and families need to understand the prognosis associated with illnesses to make the best decisions.
Evidence, however, suggests that many lack this information,” report authors stated. “Patients and families want honest information about chances of survival and how illness will impact them in the future.”
More than 80 percent of patients with chronic diseases say they want to avoid hospitalization and intensive care when they are dying, according to the Dartmouth Atlas of Health Care, but only one in three adults has those wishes explained, researchers say.
In 2015, 31 percent of deaths occurred in a hospital, 25 percent in a nursing home, six percent in a hospice facility and only 30 percent at home, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Other recommendations in the report include creating an oversight coalition or work group to see through state changes and improvements, and allowing mobile intensive care paramedics to provide non-emergency home visits to patients with chronic and serious illnesses who need palliative care.
It also promotes the use of an electronic registry of Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST), a legally binding document that secures someone’s end-of-life decisions. Different and less flexible than an advance directive, POLST forms are used in about 26 states.
State Department of Health officials disagreed with a report recommendation that suggested the state adopt legislation that would guide and support doctors and professionals on how to handle requests from patients or families for treatment that would not medically benefit the patient.
“The (Health) Department acknowledges and firmly supports the rights and autonomy of patients and surrogates in deciding requests for interventions in their care, with the understanding that as much as possible needs to be done to document preferences and wishes after patients are thoroughly informed of the potentially non-beneficial care and treatment,” Elnahal stated.
The release of the report coincides with National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. The full report can be found at state.nj.us/health/advancedirective/
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.