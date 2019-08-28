TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a law requiring anyone who requested a vote-by-mail application from 2016 to 2018 to automatically receive mail-in ballots for future elections.
Voters can opt out of the automatic mailings through their county clerk's office in person or forms available online.
S4069 was sponsored by state Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem; and by a large number of Democrats in the Assembly.
The law also included $2 million for implementation, but the New Jersey Association of Counties estimates counties need to be reimbursed about $5 million for its implementation.
