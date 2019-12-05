Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Luke Witherspoon III leads the jam session. He said his intention is to host live ‘masterclass’ recording events at other colleges, but Stockton was his first time doing it in a university setting.(tncms-asset)3da90a36-14e7-11ea-92cc-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Artist Billy Joe Michel paints during the musical performance.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Music producer Luke Witherspoon III treated Stockton University students entering the last week of the fall semester and community members who made it Wednesday to the Stockton Art Gallery.
Witherspoon, of Atlantic City, put together a group of musicians to play live in a small space to give spectators a taste of what it is like to witness a jam in a recording studio and watch musicians create a vibe.
“I wanted to bring culture to Atlantic City,” Witherspoon said.
Witherspoon said his intention is to host live “masterclass” recording events at other colleges, but Stockton was his first time doing it in a university setting.
The Grammy-nominated songwriter and keyboard player put together a six-piece, all-star group that would be impossible to see anywhere else up close for only $2. While the musicians played, artist Billy Joe Michel, of Egg Harbor City, painted.
Witherspoon was joined on synthesizers by Donald “June” Rowell.
Philadelphia drummer George “Spanky” McCurdy, 38, has toured with Lady Gaga, Kanye West and P. Diddy, collaborated with Timbaland and Brandy, and been featured on the cover of Modern Drummer.
Philadelphia bassist Eric Whatley played on Mary J. Blige’s 2017 album “Strength of a Woman.”
Baltimore trumpeter Theljon Allen played with or recorded with many musical acts, including Janet Jackson, bassist Alex Weber, jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut and R&B and jazz singer Ledisi.
Trombonist Curtis “King Kurt” Jones has recorded with Grammy-nominated gospel trio Virtue along with Allen. Jones, Allen and McCurdy can all be heard as members of gospel artist Tye Tribbett’s band SoundCheck on his 2006 album “Victory Live.”
All of the musicians were lined up against one wall of the art gallery. Jones and Allen were to the left. Witherspoon and Rowell were at the center, and Whatley and McCurdy were to the right.
They started their masterclass riffing to prerecorded vocals on a soulful cover of the Carpenters’ 1970 hit “We’ve Only Just Begun.”
The music they came up with was a mixture of all of their influences — pop, R&B, funk, gospel, hip-hop and jazz.
McCurdy wore headphones throughout the session. He sat not on a traditional drum stool but on an armless chair as he played a drum kit that was part acoustic and part electronic.
Whatley played a Fender jazz bass, but also used synthesizer for his bass sounds for the more hip-hop-influenced songs of the masterclass.
By the time the group had reached its second song, beads of sweat were already welling up on McCurdy’s forehead.
In such a small space, spectators could see the musicians communicate with each other with just a glance, and smiles were evident on their faces when they came up with a section they liked.
The masterclass was heavily attended by Stockton’s Unified Black Student Society, who sponsored the event, said Jayden Cohen-Boyce, 21, of Willingboro, Burlington County.
“I’m a media production major. There are not a lot of creative spaces on campus. Coming to a jam session and seeing how people do their thing is definitely something that Stockton needed,” Cohen-Boyce said.
