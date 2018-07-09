After a petition was signed by multiple states calling for her resignation over the weekend, Miss America Organization Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson went on Good Morning America Monday morning to discuss the competition's recent changes.
Carlson said change to a tradition like the swimsuit category of the competition can be difficult.
"When I took on this role of leading this organization six months ago, we had a lot of work to do. Swimsuit has been a part of Miss America since 1921. Many volunteers and executive directors have been around a long time and it is tradition," Carlson said in an interview with Robin Roberts.
Still, Carlson added that the decision to remove the swimsuit competition was unanimous and that the decision was was part of moving the competition forward.
Carlson also said that the board is continuing to prepare for September's competition.
"We’re working through this the best way we can," Carlson said Monday.
"We needed to move this program forward."@RobinRoberts goes one-on-one with the @GretchenCarlson, after some accuse @MissAmericaOrg of changing too much too quickly: pic.twitter.com/6s9872YW3y— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 9, 2018
The interview comes after a divide emerged within the organization between state pageant officials and former winners over its current leadership.
Representatives from 22 state pageants, including New Jersey, recently signed a petition calling for the immediate resignations of the entire Miss America Organization Board of Trustees, including Carlson and President and CEO Regina Hopper.
