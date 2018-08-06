ATLANTIC CITY — On the day before a new Miss America is crowned in the city, the organization’s board chairwoman will bring a workshop to help empower women in the community.
The Gretchen Carlson Leadership Initiative, a program funded by Carlson and hosted by New York City-based organization All In Together, is bringing an all-morning educational workshop and seminar to the city Sept. 8 to promote women’s civic leadership and to inspire women to make change in their communities.
Carlson, who took over as chairwoman of the Miss America Organization’s Board of Trustees in January, announced in June that the annual event would no longer focus on looks and would instead focus on giving women a voice to empower them.