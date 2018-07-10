South Jersey Congressional candidate Seth Grossman doubled down on his candidacy after National Republican Congressional Committee pulled its support, saying he will not drop out of the race and that its chairman, Steve Stivers, should resign for not supporting "pro-Trump candidates."
The NRCC pulled its support after one of Grossman's Facebook posts from Dec. 30, 2014 surfaced of him sharing an article that said black people “are a threat to all who cross their paths.”
Grossman said on Monday that he should have read the article more closely before posting it and that he disavows the "hateful generalizations" it makes about people of color, but thought it was important to share at the time because it defended police officers in the wake of the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, Missouri.
"In 2014, I saw an urgent need to protect and defend our police officers and to tell the truth about some of the violent thugs our police officers had to deal with every day," Grossman said. "That is why on December 30, 2014, I shared the post 'Confessions of a Public Defender' which described the culture of violence has infected far too many black teenagers in our inner cities."
The Facebook post was found by a Democratic-leaning SuperPAC, American Bridge to the 21st Century, and shared with the website Media Matters for America.
The withdrawn endorsement was first reported by Media Matters and confirmed by The Press of Atlantic City by NRCC spokesman Chris Martin.
“Bigotry has no place in society — let alone the U.S. House of Representatives,” NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers said in a statement. “The NRCC withdraws our support of Seth Grossman and calls on him to reconsider his candidacy. The people of New Jersey’s 2nd District deserve an inclusive Republican candidate who will be a trusted conservative voice in Congress.”
Grossman posted the article on Dec. 30, 2014 with the following comment:
"Oy vay! What so many people, black, white and Hispanic, whisper to me privately but never dare say out loud publicly. Back in the Old Country, people were very careful about what they said for fear of retaliation. At one time, America was a free country and people were not afraid to express their true thoughts. Am just posting this as an individual and not on behalf of any organization."
On Monday, Grossman told The Press of Atlantic City that he received the article in 2014 from former Congressman and retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Allen West, who is black.
He also took aim at Media Matters.
"Media Matters was the cheerleader for the fake news ‘Hands Up. Don’t Shoot’ big lie. That big lie was repeated by all so-called mainstream news outlets and Hollywood celebrities," Grossman said. "Those Media Matters lies had deadly effect. The number of police officers killed in the line of duty (in 2014) increased by 24% to 126."
Grossman won the June 5 Republican primary to succeed the retiring Rep. Frank LoBiondo and will face off against Democratic State. Sen. Jeff Van Drew in November's general election.
John Weingart, the Associate Director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, said local Republicans are now in a tough spot, but doesn't think it will necessarily hurt Republicans candidates running for municipal or county level elected offices in the general election.
"It could drive up turnout on the Democratic side, but I don't think you're going to have a Republican look at Seth Grossman and say 'oh I don't like him so I'm not voting for any Republicans,'" Weingart said. "It's also still early in this process, so Republicans will have time to minimize the damage."
Democrats, meanwhile, swiftly condemned Grossman's comments and questioned why the NRCC didn't pull its support sooner.
"It's been 29 days since the media first broke the story of Seth Grossman's hateful rhetoric. If the NRCC had done a cursory Google search, or even visited their chosen candidate's website or Facebook page, they'd know what most voters in South Jersey already know. Seth Grossman is unhinged and unfit for office," Michael Muller, the chief strategist for Jeff Van Drew, in a statement."Chairman Stivers and the NRCC clearly didn't have a moral compass 29 days ago, it's hard to believe they just found religion. This is obviously due to Seth's abysmal fundraising."
