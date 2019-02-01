The sideswipe of the polar vortex is over. A transition weekend will be in store, with a flip of the switch to spring.
There was a little bit of drama, but Atlantic City International Airport ended up with the coldest high temperature for the date Friday, at 20 degrees. The airport was actually reporting highs above 22 degrees, the previous record. However, the National Weather Service did not deem them to be accurate, giving us a new record.
Turning to Saturday, the extreme cold leaves. We will be greeted by the seasonable, early February chill. We will see plenty of sunshine, mixing with just a couple of afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
Saturday evening will be the first of what will be a string of above-average nights. Temperatures only slowly fall through the 30s during the evening. If you’re heading out, just a jacket will do. Lows on Sunday morning will be in the upper 20s on the mainland to around freezing at the shore.
As it turns out, Feb. 2 marks the end of the coldest 30-day stretch of temperatures, on average. Fittingly so, Sunday will see the thermometer rise into the mid 40s. A mix of sun and clouds will take us through the day. Unlike last year’s Super Bowl, we won’t have the heavy rain (or, sadly for many, an Eagles victory). Very good traveling weather will be with us.
North winds will flip to the southwest for the start of the new week. A jet stream stretched from near Hawaii, will make its way into the Northwest. As you can imagine by the origin, this means milder air will come our way.
We will start between 30-35 on Monday, not bad for commuting to school or to/from work. Then, we will manage to reach 50 degrees as we go into the afternoon. A couple hours outside will be pretty comfortable, with a partly sunny sky.
Tuesday will bring the peak of the mild air. It will feel like spring, which, regardless of the groundhog, won’t be happening for a few more weeks. Still, it’s a nice reprieve. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s, though a gusty, southwest to northwest wind will take us through the day.
Also, expect more clouds than sun, as a cold front passes through.
Even the bump down behind the front won’t be that drastic. There will not be any true arctic air behind it.
So highs in the upper 40s will be all for Wednesday, on another dry day.
