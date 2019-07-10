MARGATE — The plan to create an overlay zone that would allow for the development of a hotel…



MORE INFO: Call 609-823-6473 or visit the website at lucytheelephant.org/

DETAILS: A day of food, rides, music, activities, and, of course, BIRTHDAY CAKE

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20th, 2019

WHAT: Lucy the Elephant's 138th Birthday Party and 50th anniversary celebration for the Save Lucy Committee, with a "Back to the Beginning" in 1969 theme.

Lucy the Elephant and storms

Lucy has been lucky in avoiding major storm damage over the years, Helfant said.

"In the March 1962 (nor'easter) Lucy was not flooded, but was sandblasted and her legs covered in sand. But she was not flooded," Helfant said.

"Surprisingly, miraculously," she wasn't even flooded in Hurricane Sandy, he said, although the Greenhouse restaurant next door had three feet of water.

"Her toes got wet but the structure was not flooded. It didn't even leak during Sandy," Helfant said. "It was divine intervention."

He biggest weather enemy is sand blasting, he said.

"It eats away at paint and ultimately the tin," Helfant said.

The sandblasting from the March 1962 nor'easter pretty much did in the structure, Helfant said.

It was condemned in 1962, and "sat and rotted," Helfant said.

When he was a kid, he and friends could climb into the elephant to eat hot dogs from a nearby stand, it was so neglected, he said.