A clear sky, calm winds and low dew points will promote quick cooling, and a high risk for a killing freeze Saturday morning.
A freeze warning will be in effect from 2 and 10 a.m. Saturday for all of South Jersey, save the barrier islands. This is the first freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service.
Low temperatures will range from around 30 degrees in the Pine Barrens, to 32-35 degrees for the rest of the mainland. The shore will stay in the low 40s.
Even though temperatures will be around freezing, the surface will much upwards of 10 degrees colder. This is why the warning will be in effect for the eight-hour span.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill unprotected crops and plants. Move your plants inside Friday, if possible. Sprinkling fruit, like cranberries, with water can help protect against cold conditions. The reason is physics. Even though temperatures are below freezing at the surface, even when it’s above 32 at official weather stations, the ice that forms around the cranberry is a warming blanket. The physical process of turning water into ice releases ‘latent heat’, which then warms the fruit inside of the ice.
On average, the first freezing or lower temperature at Atlantic City International Airport is Oct. 27. In Millville, it is Oct. 23.
A calm wind and clear sky allows for the heat from the day to escape straight into outer space, without being reflected back down from clouds or mixed by the wind. The air temperature will only fall as low as the dew point, which was around 30 degrees Friday afternoon. This process is called radiational cooling.
Additional frost will be possible on Sunday morning. On Monday morning, a hard freeze will be expected in portions of the region. This should end the growing season.
