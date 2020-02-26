UPPER TOWNSHIP — Two homes, including one donated and moved from Avalon in a painstaking process last October, are open for applications from families in need, said Sarah Matthews, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Cape May County.
The organization has already been accepting applications and has a "soft deadline" of the end of February. They are holding an application assistance event at the Upper Township Branch Library Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m..
They want to inform interested families of the requirements they need to meet to qualify for one of the homes on Redwood Avenue in Upper Township, Matthews said.
There is a two bedroom home, which was moved from Avalon, and a three bedroom home next door.
Habitat provides affordable mortgages with zero interest, Matthews said. Interested families' income should be 50% of the HUD median income for the area, which is dependant on the family size. A family of four, for example, would make about $41,800. The family will need to demonstrate a need for the home, such as a crowded, unsafe, unaffordable or otherwise unlivable living situation, she said.
The organization verifies that families have a debt-to-income ratio that will allow them to pay off their mortgage, Matthews said, and applicants must be willing to put in 300 hours of "sweat equity" into their own home or another Habitat project.
