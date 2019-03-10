With an hour of sleep lost Sunday morning, expect to gain rain as a consolation. Showers will be at their steadiest early. As morning turns into early afternoon, showers will lessen in intensity but remain present.
Persistent rain may cause rising waters in creeks and streams, but nothing too drastic comes as a result.
A warm front will bring temperatures to a soaring 60 on the mainland. Temperatures will only make it to the mid 50s at the shore. The day will also bring fairly strong winds.
Come mid afternoon, skies will dry up, and sunshine will get a chance to poke through the clouds. Sunday will most certainly be a shorts and T-shirt day for those eager souls.
Smooth sailing weather is in the cards for the new week, though, windy weather will be present almost every day. As for actual sailing, boating conditions will require a look at the wind speed and direction since the wind will stick around.
Monday will be sunny and breezy. Temperatures will be comfortable, reaching above 50 for the high. As night approaches, clear skies will take over, and lows will drop just below freezing.
A cooler day Tuesday delivers plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Again, steady winds will continue to impact the region. Tuesday seems to be the chilliest day of the week, yet all of that sun will help soften the blow.
Wednesday will finally get rid of that pesky wind. A high in the upper 40s will keep the day copacetic.
Clouds will arrive to hamper the relaxing weather-vibe of the week. Though the skies may appear unsettled, showers look to hold off Thursday. Highs for the day will increase to well above 50 degrees.
On Friday, occasional rain and drizzle will march into the area. It will be a windy and wet start to the weekend. Still, the region will sit at around 60 degrees. Cloudy skies will overtake the entire day.
Friday may be wet, but this, along with the warmer temperatures and the later sunset, are reminders of a quickly approaching season change.
By Saturday, it will be dry and clement to balance out the weekend.
Alexa Trischler, apublic sector meteorologist with a B.S. in meteorology from Rutgers University, is filling in while Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci is away.
