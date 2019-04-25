Detours will be set up in the north end of the city Sunday from 6:30-11:30 a.m. to allow runners to pass through the DelMoSports Inc. Mud Hen Half Marathon.
According to a Facebook post from North Wildwood Police, officers will be assigned to traffic posts throughout the route to assist motorists.
They said that drivers can expect road closures northbound and westbound on JFK Beach Drive, 2nd Avenue, Surf Avenue, 1st Avenue, Central Avenue and Anglesea Drive.
Spruce Avenue will have one lane open for westbound vehicular traffic off of the island across the Beach Creek Bridge, police said.
