A daring rescue mission in the treacherous confines of a flooded Thai cave caught the attention of the world, and among the people watching were members of the Township of Hamilton Search and Recovery Dive Team.
In the end, trained rescuers in Thailand were able to save all 12 boys and their soccer coach, who were trapped deep within the caves. The ordeal lasted 18 days, and one rescue diver died aiding the effort.
Dive team Chief Glenn Hausmann watched daily for updates on the rescue.
“The No. 1 one problem is oxygen,” he said.
Hausmann explained that even in South Jersey waters, space can become claustrophobic as pressure increases with depth.
There is also the problem of what is called “black water.” Hausmann said both the soccer team and rescue divers may have struggled with visibility, as sunlight was blocked out so much that the water is black, with no visibility.
“You can’t see the sun in Lake Lenape,” said Hausmann, recalling his own dives in South Jersey. “Once you are 12 to 22 feet below, it’s dark.”
Hausmann said while his divers are clipped to ropes underwater, the soccer team and divers in Thailand had to “become independent.”
“(The operation) becomes very militaristic,” he said.
Hausmann said he did not expect the rescue team in Thailand to be vastly different from his own. The Hamilton team has a variety of face masks, including those with wires for communication. The team takes 12 volunteers for most missions, with half anticipated to stay on land and half to dive during surface, ice and recovery missions.
“It’s low occurrence, but high risk,” Hausmann said of his team’s calls. “An emergency brings us all together.”
