A plan for a COVID-19 testing site in a parking lot at the Hamilton Mall was approved by the state Monday, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said.
Testing at the site will begin April 9 for healthcare workers and first responders by appointment through the county Office of Emergency Preparedness.
Testing for the public will begin April 13, and will be limited to symptomatic county residents with a doctor's prescription.
The county has 600 testing kits and the necessary personal protective equipment, Levinson said.
Those not experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness "diverts limited resources from those who need them most" and overwhelms lab facilities, Levinson said.
“We recognize that there are many people who would like to be tested to help allay their fears and concerns, but unfortunately we only have so many test kits available and the state has restricted testing to symptomatic residents only,” Levinson said. “But the reality is, whether you test positive or not, we must all do our part by adhering to the social distancing requirements to protect ourselves and our communities. That truly is our best defense to reduce the spread.”
Also the Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
The drive-thru will be by appointment only, once a week.
At this time, testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing. In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
“Most individuals have mild symptoms and are able to recover at home. If you can maintain your symptoms at home, we urge you to do so. Testing requires personal protective equipment, which we want to preserve for our first responders,” said Kevin Thomas, Health Officer.
