HAMILON TOWNSHIP — Police have charged a Gloucester County woman they say stabbed a man Friday in the head multiple times during a fight.
Jillian Bellone-McMaster, age 31, of Franklinville, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She was lodged in the Atlantic County jail in Mays Landing pending court, according to a statement issued by police.
Officers responded at 5:26 a.m. to the 100 block of Sorrentino Way in Mays Landing after getting a report of a stabbing, police said in a statement. Police say the argument escalated and Bellone-McMaster stabbed the man several times in the head, causing serious injury.
Police say she left the area, but was stopped nearby and arrested by responding patrol officers.
The victim was transported by the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad and AtlantiCare Paramedics to AtlantiCare, Atlantic City Campus, where he was treated and released, police said.
