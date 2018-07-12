HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured Wednesday night in an intersection crash that overturned one vehicle, police said Thursday.
At 8:25 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Tilton and Wrangleboro roads for a two-car crash, police said.
Investigation found Christian Mejia, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse south on Wrangleboro Road when he tried to turn onto Tilton Road and collided with a Jeep driven north on Wrangleboro Road by a 17-year-old boy, police said.
The Jeep overturned and came to rest along the shoulder of the roadway, police said.
The 17-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, suffered serious injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City. A second person in the Jeep was taken to AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, police said. Mejia refused medical treatment, police said.
The crash is under investigation and charges are pending, police said. Traffic was diverted for one hour while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared of debris, police said.
