HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Two people were injured Wednesday night during an intersection crash that caused one vehicle to overturn, police said in a statement Thursday.
At 8:25 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Tilton Road and Wrangleboro Road for a two-car crash, police
The investigation revealed a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse being driven by Christian Mejia, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, who was traveling south on Wrangleboro Road when he attempted to make a turn onto Tilton Road and collided with a 1999 Jeep Wrangler being operated by a 17-year-old man traveling north on Wrangelboro Road, police said.
After the crash, the Jeep overturned and came to rest along the shoulder of the roadway, police said.
The 17-year-old, who wasn't identified because of his age, suffered serious injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment. A second passenger in the Jeep was transported to AtlantiCare Mainland Division for treatment. Mejia refused medical treatment, police said.
The crash is under investigation and charges are pending. Traffic was diverted for one hour while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared of debris, police said.
