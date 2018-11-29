HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - A township man was charged Thursday with allegedly stabbing the woman he lived with severely enough for her to be taken a hospital, according to information released by the Hamilton Township police.
At 9:24 a.m. Thursday, township officers arrived on the 7500 block of Weymouth Road for a reported stabbing, police said.
The investigation revealed the victim, a 53-year-old female, sustained three stab wounds and two puncture wounds stemming from a dispute with the suspect, identified as Harry Jacobs, age 58, police said.
The victim was airlifted to the Atlantic City Medical Center, City Division, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released by authorities, and the suspect reside together, police said.
Officers located Jacobs inside the residence. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Jacobs was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, police said.
Jacobs was sent to the Atlantic County Jail pending court. No other injuries were reported, police said.
