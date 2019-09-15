MAYS LANDING — Township police responded to multiple, separate accidents Sunday morning and afternoon.
At 9:54 a.m., police responded to Millville Avenue near Pittsburg Avenue for a reported crash. An investigation by authorities revealed
Gilberto Ruano-Somayoa, age 34, of Cedarville, driving a 2004 Toyota Prius eastbound on Millville Avenue when he lost control on a sharp bend in the roadway. The Prius crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and hit a guard rail on the westbound side, before becoming disabled in the roadway.
The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
Police said Ruano-Somayoa was not injured, however a front seat passenger in his vehicle, Jeanette Santos, 52, of Prospect Park was transported to an area hospital for treatment of possible internal injuries.
Ruano-Somayoa was cited for careless driving.
About 40 minutes earlier, police were at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Weymouth Road. Police said Emilio Diaz, 49, of Hammonton overturned his 1997 Ford Explorer SUV, after losing control of the SUV on a curve in the road at milepost 18.9.
Diaz's vehicle crossing into the opposite lane of traffic, then crashing into a guardrail and utility pole. Diaz and a front seat passenger were not injured in the crash and were able to self-extricate from the vehicle.
At 2:34 p.m., a three-car accident occurred at Route 40 and Old Egg Harbor Road.
Police said their investigation revealed Rebecca Adamson, 20, of Tuckahoe, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 westbound on Route 40 and crossed over into the eastbound lanes. Patti DiMatine, 61, of Mays Landing was driving in the eastbound lane and swerved to avoid the collision. DiMatine drove off the road into the shoulder, hitting a culvert. A 2019 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Christian Freeman, 20, of Vineland, was also headed eastbound and ended up colliding head-on with Adamson.
After the collision, both drivers were able to self-extricate from their cars, but the impact caused a vehicle fire, according to authorities.
Traffic was diverted for an hour while the fire was extinguished and police investigated the scene.
The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics and the Mays Landing Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Adamson and Freeman, along with an adult passenger in the Chevrolet Trax, were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and further evaluation.
Motor vehicle charges are pending and crash remains under investigation, according to a press release.
Police said all drivers and passengers in all the accidents were wearing seat belts at the times of the crashes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.