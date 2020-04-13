HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - Police are advising residents in low-lying areas to expect potential flooding along the Great Egg Harbor River due to recent rain.
"With area creeks, streams, and rivers already running high, additional heavy rainfall could potentially result in flooding," police reported in a community Nixle alert sent to residents Monday morning. "Leaf clogged drains and coastal flooding could further exacerbate flooding issues."
Residents on the Great Egg Harbor River and Lake Lenape should prepare for flooding over the next few days.
Police said water levels in Lake Lenape would drop today, but that was due to the gates being open. Residents with boats should move them into deeper water or remove them, police advised.
