HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee tabled a resolution that would have allowed 495 Productions to film episodes of MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in the township.
Township officials said the production company wanted to film for a few days in August on private property in Mays Landing.
The idea is to film a "staycation episode" at an Airbnb rentail property with some of the cast members for the next season, said Michael S. Jacobs, the township administrator, who received the letter from 495 Productions, the company that produces "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."
The exact dates being looked at are Aug. 6 and 7 or Aug. 19 through 23 with two days of load in prior and two days of load out afterward, Jacobs said.
495 Productions sent the letter because it wants to know whether the filming would be acceptable to the Township Committee even though the plan is to shoot the episode on private property, said Jacobs and Robert S. Sandman, the township solicitor.
Committeeman John Kurtz found the letter that the production company sent to the township too vague about what they were planning to do while filming. He said not all of the attention that the show brought to Toms River was good when it filmed there, he said.
Kurtz wanted to make sure that whatever filming was done shed a good light on the city and the township.
"I have questions about what kind of filming are they doing? What's the objective of what they are filming? Where is the location of the rental property is where they are looking to stay at?" Kurtz asked. "I think they have to be a little bit more specific."
Last summer, the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Develpment Authority, the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Business Improvement District and the Boardwalk Special Improvement all released a joint statement opposing the "Jersey Shore" filming in the Wildwoods. The show did film last season in Atlantic City.
If the filming will be taking place on private property, property owners have the right to invite "Jersey Shore" to shoot on their private property, Sandman said.
"You don't have to endorse this," Sandman said. "If its on private property, it's on private property."
The township can say that any costs incurred by the township will be paid by the production company, Sandman said. He specifically mentioned possible police department and public works expenses.
