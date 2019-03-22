Hammonton native Christopher Wines traveled to the other side of the globe to compete in the Special Olympics 2019 World Games, and will not return empty-handed.
Wines won a second place medal in the 800-meter swim and finished fourth in his division for the triathlon while competing with 216 other athletes on the United States team in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
“I think he did a wonderful job overall,” said Noah Dallas, Wines’ coach and a former World Games triathlete himself.
Wines finished the triathlon in 1:25:27, just nine seconds behind his teammate Trent Hampton, 40, of New York, who took home bronze.
“He started off really well in the swim, but then he took a while on his transition, which is something we’ll have to work on. Then he kept up really well with his bike,” Dellas said.
The triathlon was one of the first events before the World Games officially started March 14.
It consisted of an 800-meter swim, a 12-mile bike and a three-mile run.
Dellas, of Cape May Court House, watched from home as Wines competed in his event that aired at 2 a.m. on March 8.
“Normally when I’m coaching him, I’m right there. I can talk to him up to the last minute of the race especially in the pool you can talk to him,” Dellas said. “It was a different experience so far away.”
Now that the games ended March 21, Dellas already has plans to keep working with Chris to work on his endurance and help him shave down those precious seconds.
“I think he’s just so used to wanting to beat the guy right next to him that he doesn’t want to let anybody get ahead of him even though I explain to him when I do triathlons you have to let the guy get ahead of you to work off the pace so they’re going to burn out and you can catch them later,” Dellas said.
The first place finisher, 16-year-old Micha Hambleton, of the United Arab Emirates finished with a time of 1:14:25 in lane 5.
Dellas trained with Wines two times a week in the pool in Ocean City and saw him improve to be able to compete at the international level.
“He’s a really hard worker that’s something that I have really picked up in knowing him from the short time I have," Dellas said. "It’s just his mindset in and out of the pool. Everything he puts his mind to he wants to accomplish and wants to be the best out at it and I think that’s his strongest quality."
Wines also jumped in the pool to compete in the 800-meter swim, finishing in 11:36.
Wines will return home from Abu Dhabi to compete in more of the same swim competitions and triathlons, but Dellas believes he will compete with a new perspective.
"Obviously he’s a very competitive person, but I think the biggest thing is just the experience he’ll gain. It's a once in a lifetime kind of experience he’ll have. Its a completely different world," Dellas said.
