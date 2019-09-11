MAYS LANDING — A Hammonton business owner is accused of stealing funds from his own business, as well as filing fraudulent taxes and money laundering, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Wednesday.
On August 28, an Atlantic County grand jury indicted Pat L. Christopher, 67, for four counts of money laundering and two counts of theft. Additionally, Christopher was indicted for fraudulently filing income tax returns with the state and failing to pay income tax on unreported income over five years.
Christopher was the co-owner and president of Christopher Construction Company, LLC.
According to an investigation conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Financial Crimes Unit, Christopher stole approximately $1.1 million from the company and the co-owners for about 10 years. Christopher allegedly reported certain transactions as business expenses, but was found to be using the company business account to pay his own credit expenses. A review of Christopher's tax returns showed he was not reporting the additional funds on his taxes for about five years.
Money laundering, a first degree charge, carries a penalty of 10 to 30 years in state prison if found guilty. Christopher is facing four charges of first degree charges, as well as two second degree and two third degree charges.
