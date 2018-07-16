The longest running Italian-American parade is not found in Brooklyn or Staten Island, but right here in Hammonton. It was sultry out, though that doesn't stop the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel festival from celebrating their *143rd* year !
I spoke with Fr. Peter Saporito, Pastor of the Parish to learn about what this feast means to Hammonton. Not to mention the FOOD. Nothing says a seven day forecast like an Italian pork sandwich, right? We're talking the heat and thunderstorms for our Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.