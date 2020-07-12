HAMMONTON — The weeklong Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel will begin Monday, although in a more limited capacity compared to previous years.
The longest-running Italian heritage festival in the country is celebrating its 145th year, and organizers say some aspects of it were never in doubt.
"Regardless of what would've transpired ... the most important part of the whole presence of this festival is Our Lady of Mount Carmel and the procession," Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society President Louis J. Pantalone said, referring to the annual parade where people pin money to a statue of the Virgin Mary. "That is our heritage. That started in 1875 and has not stopped since then, so that was going to happen regardless. We had full cooperation (and) we would've done it with social distancing, which we'll still do."
The festival honors the Italian immigrants who made their way to the state seeking prosperous lives. On July 16, 1875, the Italians held the first procession on Pine Road to thank the Virgin Mary for safe passage to America and for a successful farming season.
To comply with state COVID-19 guidelines, a number of changes were made for this year's festival, including increased sanitation and more space between tables. The festival traditionally includes live music throughout the week, but that has been limited to Thursday.
The carnival aspect of the festival was also canceled due to the fact that the rides and other equipment come from outside the state, so the operators would have to be quarantined. The Mount Carmel food stand and beer garden will still be open to attendees for lunch and dinner.
Mayor Steve DiDonato said the festival is of great importance to the town.
"It's a tremendous festival," DiDonato said. "I call it the granddaddy of all our summer events. It's very important to keep up the tradition.
"When the older Italians came over, they kept that tradition up in the late 1800s (to early 1900s), and it went through the Spanish flu through those years. I'm sure it was somewhat modified at that point, and it's modified again this year," he said.
Pantalone said planning for this year's festival began at last year's festival. When the coronavirus spread throughout the state, the organization was still confident it wouldn't affect the July event. Once it became clear it would take longer than anticipated to resume life as usual, he said they considered canceling the carnival, food, music or combinations of the three.
"It's been a pendulum," Pantalone said.
"As things continued, we went with food, without food, with food, without food. ... Last Friday, (Gov. Phil Murphy) made the stipulation that anyone coming from out of state needed to do a 14-day quarantine, so I had to cancel the carnival last week."
The procession will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday. From St. Joseph Church on Third Street, those in attendance will follow a 1-2 hour route similar to the original procession in 1875. The procession will be followed by live music at 7 and a fireworks display at 10.
