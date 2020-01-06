ATLANTIC CITY - Three city men were arrested Friday, and two handguns and narcotics were recovered after a man was robbed, according to news released Monday by the police.
At 10:35 p,m., officer Bayron Zelaya-Chavez was stopped at Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Arctic Avenues by a man saying he was just robbed and pistol whipped by three men in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue, Sgt. Kevin Fair said.
The victim, a 48-year-old city many, had a cut on his head and stated that two of the men were armed with handguns, Fair said.
The victim pointed out three men on Arctic Avenue, Fair said.
Officer Zelaya-Chavez radioed for additional units and observed the three men enter a vehicle. Along with assisting officers, the three men were ordered from the vehicle, and all three were detained, Fair said.
Inside the vehicle, officers recovered two loaded handguns, 223.5 grams of cocaine, 295 bags of heroin, 87 oxycodone pills, and 42 OxyContin pills, Fair said. Officers also recovered from the vehicle and three suspects more than $6,200 in cash, he said. One handgun was found to have been reported stolen in South Carolina.
Brian Wilson, 51, Ahmad Martin, 24, and Taron Burnside, 27, were arrested, Fair said.
Wilson and Martin received the same charges.
According to Fair, they are: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, commonly known as CDS; possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone; possession of prescription drugs; possession with intent to distribute CDS; possession of CDS paraphernalia; and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense.
They were also charged with robbery, conspiracy, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, theft, and certain person not to possess a weapon, Fair said.
Burnside received the same charges as Wilson and Martin except for certain person not to possess a weapon, Fair said.
All three men were sent to the Atlantic County Jail, Fair said.
