The general steps of a DNA ancestry test

Here the general steps of a DNA ancestry test. Some of the specifics will vary depending on whether you use 23andMe, MyHeritage, Ancestry.com or some other service.

1. You order a company's DNA ancestry test kit.

2. You register your kit on the company's website.

3. You provide a saliva sample and mail it to a testing lab.

4. Your DNA is compared to the DNA of other people with known ancestries.

5. A computer program takes a best guess at your ancestral makeup.

6. You will receive an overview of your nationalities with potential relatives.