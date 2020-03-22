One email changed Dave McNabb's life forever.
The Galloway Township resident discovered discovered through Ancestry.com that he had no biological connection to the man he called father for more than 90 years.
As DNA genetic testing has increased people who search to learn more about their background can find themselves experiencing more heartbreak than they ever imagined, such as McNabb, or unexpected happiness.
Robin Loyle Varallo, of Margate, enjoyed the high of finding her biological father, who accepted her. Laura Cohen, of Little Egg Harbor Township, had different interactions with each of her birth parents when she found them.
McNabb, 60, will never forget the summer of 2018. He not only found out about his biological father, but discovered he had a whole other set of relatives in a neighboring state.
McNabb knew his mother was 100% Jewish and thought his father was Scottish and Irish, but he was wrong about his father. The test came back 45% Jewish, 43% Italian, no Scottish and no Irish.
"When I found out, it was probably the darkest day of my life because in all honesty ... I was a momma's boy," said McNabb, whose mother died in 2006. "I was very close to my mom, and when she died, she took it to her grave because she had to have known."
After finding out the man he thought was his father his whole life was not his father, McNabb went to see a psychiatrist because he started experiencing night terrors and could not sleep. The situation caused him so much stress that he developed tinnitus, which is buzzing or ringing in the ears.
McNabb's father, who raised him, is still alive and lives in Michigan.
McNabb was at the dinner table with his wife of 19 years, Tina, at his side when he called the only father he ever knew on a speaker phone. He told the man who raised him that he took a DNA test, and the results came back that he was Italian and Jewish.
"David, he said, 'You will always be my biological son,'" said Tina McNabb, recalling what she heard her father-in-law say over the phone.
The whole experience has not been bad. McNabb discovered he has 20 or more Italian cousins who all live in Philadelphia and accept him as family.
"I just feel like I don't have any closure because my (immediate) family will not accept anything about the DNA test. I would have liked to have known something about my bio-father, who died at age 57," said McNabb, who added he learned he has two half-sisters in Pittsburgh. "There is a part of me that needs closure. I wish one day, that would come true."
Varallo, 64, did the DNA testing as a gift from her children at Christmas. She grew up as an only child knowing she was adopted.
She always thought she looked Jewish. She grew up thinking she was Swiss and German from her mother and Italian from her father.
Through genetic testing, Varallo discovered her birth father was half Irish and half Italian. She could see the physical resemblance between herself and her biological father, but not her biological mother.
When Varallo first contacted her biological father, he was not receptive. She wrote him a letter, but he did not reply. She then called him, which sparked his interest.
Varallo's father turned out to be Thomas J. Madden, a reporter at The Press during the 1960s. Madden was vice president, assistant to the president to the late Fred Silverman, who launched "Hill Street Blues" and "The David Letterman Show" at NBC. Madden is the CEO of TransMedia Group.
Madden's oldest daughter, Angela, acted as the intermediary between her father and Varallo, so they could meet eventually.
"We had an instant connection," said Varallo, who met her birth father for the first time in person in November in Atlantic City. "These (Dawn and Henry Loyle, the couple who raised her) will always be my parents. Now, I just have extra parents. My family was very important to me, and I was very fulfilled. This was just more icing on the cake."
Cohen, 54, had different experiences finding her biological mother and father.
"One was not something awful, but it wasn't what I hoped," said Cohen about finding her biological mother. "The other one was more than what I hoped."
Cohen knew she was adopted and had found her birth mother years before.
She used 23andMe about five years ago and sent messages to everyone she could. She was looking for John Dougherty, who was retired from the Philadelphia Police Department. She linked up eventually with her biological father's cousin's son, who pointed her in the right direction.
"I have a huge Irish-Catholic family," said Cohen about her father's side. "Everybody knew about me."
After retiring from the Philadelphia police, Dougherty was a truck driver for Walmart. He spent 50 years looking for Cohen but was unsuccessful.
"He was ecstatic," Cohen said. "I flew into Florida (where Dougherty lived) only a couple of days after we connected."
Cohen's physique and her movement are very much like her aunt's on her biological father's side, she said. They also are tall, have large hands and feet and are long-limbed. All of Cohen's physical traits came from her father's sister's side of the family.
"It's a mind-blowing experience," Cohen said.
