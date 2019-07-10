092418_nws_missdamerica

For the past few years, the Miss'd America pageant was held at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The 2019 Miss'd America drag queen pageant will be held Sept. 21 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance announced Wednesday.

The pageant previously was held at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to present Miss’d America, which has become such a long-running popular event in the Atlantic City community impacting the LGBTQ community,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Atlantic City.

The pageant will take place 8 p.m. in the Sound Waves theater. Tickets go on sale July 22 through Hard Rock and Ticketmaster.

A portion of proceeds from the event will go to the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance, which will distribute them to various LGBTQ charities. 

This Saturday, the Miss'd America pageant returns to Atlantic City for its 26th installment, having evolved from the confines of the former Studio Six nightclub to the Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, where it will again be hosted by celebrity designer Carson Kressley. Take a look at the evolution of the pageant through the years.

MISSDA.4128

MISSDA.4128

  • VERNON OGRODNEK

From right, Melanie Banks, primps in the mirror as Sheena Hipp and Salotta Tee get ready in a dressing room for the MissÕd America Pageant at …

MISSD.84431

MISSD.84431

  • BEN FOGLETTO

Guest performer Joy Marnier does latin dance with male dancers. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City…

MISSEDA

MISSEDA

  • VERNON OGRODNEK

One of the production numbers during the Miss'd America Pageant, at the Studio Six outside theater, in Atlantic City, Sunday 9/21/03. The spoo…

MISSD.51373

MISSD.51373

  • VERNON OGRODNEK

Faith Cherrywood performs his/her talent portion of the Miss'd America Pageant, a spoof on the Miss America. Pageant, held at Studio Six , Atl…

MISS AMERICA DRAG QUEENS

MISS AMERICA DRAG QUEENS

  • CHRIS POLK

Miss Tenee waves to the crowd after being crowned in the eighth annual Miss'd America Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999, in Atlantic City, N.J…

MISSEDA

MISSEDA

  • VERNON OGRODNEK

From left, Claudia DuMont, Dee LaMour and Faith Cherrywood, prepare for the Miss'd America Pageant, at the Studio Six outside theater, in Atla…

missdamerica

missdamerica

  • Danny Drake

MISSDAMERICA---Miss Dareena Ho sings dressed as a Hershey's kiss....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America........SUNDAY 09/19/…

MISS'D AMERICA

MISS'D AMERICA

  • VERNON OGRODNEK

Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City, September 18, 1994

MISSD.84429

MISSD.84429

  • BEN FOGLETTO

Derina Hoe in evening gown. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete for the…

MISSD2

MISSD2

  • PAUL W GILLESPIE

The Miss'd America Pageant will be held at the Surfside Hotel in AC on Sunday, Sept. 19. ( L to R) Tene' Long of AC and Sheena Valquez from Pe…

MISSD.84434

MISSD.84434

  • BEN FOGLETTO

Salata Tea does comedy lip sync in talent. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers …

missdamerica

missdamerica

  • Danny Drake

MISSDAMERICA---It was a full house to watch the annual event....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America........SUNDAY 09/19/2004…

MISSD.84442

MISSD.84442

  • BEN FOGLETTO

Sheena, MissÕd America 2003 begins walk down runway. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross…

missdamerica

missdamerica

  • Danny Drake

MISSDAMERICA---Sandy Robert Beach , one of the MC’s , loosens the crowd up between events...Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss’d Amer…

missdamerica

missdamerica

  • Danny Drake

MISSDAMERICA---Miss Princess Janee comes backstage after doing her number.....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America........SUN…

MISSD.84440

MISSD.84440

  • BEN FOGLETTO

MissÕd America 2002 Claudia DuMont crowns Sheena the MissÕd America 2003. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atl…

MISSD3

MISSD3

  • PAUL W GILLESPIE

The Miss'd America Pageant will be held at the Surfside Hotel in AC on Sunday, Sept. 19. Here Sheena Valquez of Pennsylvania rehearses her num…

MISS AMERICA DRAG QUEENS

MISS AMERICA DRAG QUEENS

  • CHRIS POLK

Miss Tenee performs song and dance combo during the eighth annual Miss'd America Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999, in Atlantic City, N.J. The…

MISSD.84428

MISSD.84428

  • BEN FOGLETTO

Derina Hoe in evening gown. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete for the…

MISSD.51371

MISSD.51371

  • VERNON OGRODNEK

Ginger Ale performs his/her swimsuit portion of the Miss'd America Pageant, a spoof on the Miss America. Pageant, held at Studio Six , Atlanti…

MISSDA.4129

MISSDA.4129

  • VERNON OGRODNEK

Faith Cherrywood puts on make-up before putting on hair in a dressing room for the MissÕd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City.

MISSD.84433

MISSD.84433

  • BEN FOGLETTO

Deela Moore performs in talent. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete for…

missdamerica

missdamerica

  • Danny Drake

MISSDAMERICA---A contestant walks the runway during the swimsuit competion ....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America........SU…

missdamerica

missdamerica

  • Danny Drake

MISSDAMERICA---Sandy Robert Beach , one of the MC's , loosens the crowd up between events...Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd Amer…

MISSD.84438

MISSD.84438

  • BEN FOGLETTO

Guest performer Chlamydia Liverpool. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compet…

MISSD.84427

MISSD.84427

  • BEN FOGLETTO

Derina Hoe performs in talent. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete for …

MISSD.84432

MISSD.84432

  • BEN FOGLETTO

Ginger Louise performs in talent. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete f…

MISSD

MISSD

  • PAUL W GILLESPIE

The Miss'd America Pageant will be held at the Surfside Hotel in AC on Sunday, Sept. 19. Tene' Long of AC shows us what it takes to be a drag …

missdamerica

missdamerica

  • Danny Drake

MISSDAMERICA---Former Miss'd America , Chunkie Marinara , wowed the crowd and a few laughs , too. ....Eight contestants vie for the crown of M…

MISSD.51370

MISSD.51370

  • VERNON OGRODNEK

Ginger Ale performs his/her talent portion of the Miss'd America Pageant, a spoof on the Miss America. Pageant, held at Studio Six , Atlantic …

missdamerica

missdamerica

  • Danny Drake

MISSDAMERICA---Miss Faith Cherrywood sings during the talent portion of the program ....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America.…

missdamerica

missdamerica

  • Danny Drake

MISSDAMERICA---Last years Miss'd America , Brittany Lynn , crowns the new Miss'd America , Miss Andrea LaMour ....Eight contestants vie for th…

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Sapphira Cristal of texas, aka O'Neill Nichol Hayne…

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Host Carson Kressley.

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Pattaya Hart, aka Methawee "Plu" Sayampol, of New Y…

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Host Carson Kressley.

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Pattaya Hart, aka Methawee "Plu" Sayampol, of New Y…

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Sapphira Cristal of texas, aka O'Neill Nichol Hayne…

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK / For the Press

Ms. Pattaya Hart, aka Methawee ‘Plu’ Sayampol, of New York City, is crowned Miss’d America on Saturday night at the Borgata in Atlantic City. …

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss’d America contest is held. Ms.Pattaya Hart, aka Methawee “Plu” Sayampol, of New Y…

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Morgan Morgan Morgan of Pennyslvania during the tal…

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Morgan Morgan Morgan of Pennyslvania during the tal…

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

100917_nws_missdamerica

100917_nws_missdamerica

  • MATTHEW STRABUK

