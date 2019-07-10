ATLANTIC CITY — The 2019 Miss'd America drag queen pageant will be held Sept. 21 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance announced Wednesday.
The pageant previously was held at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
“We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to present Miss’d America, which has become such a long-running popular event in the Atlantic City community impacting the LGBTQ community,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Atlantic City.
The pageant will take place 8 p.m. in the Sound Waves theater. Tickets go on sale July 22 through Hard Rock and Ticketmaster.
A portion of proceeds from the event will go to the Greater Atlantic City GLBT Alliance, which will distribute them to various LGBTQ charities.
GALLERY: Miss'd America through the years
This Saturday, the Miss'd America pageant returns to Atlantic City for its 26th installment, having evolved from the confines of the former Studio Six nightclub to the Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, where it will again be hosted by celebrity designer Carson Kressley. Take a look at the evolution of the pageant through the years.
From right, Melanie Banks, primps in the mirror as Sheena Hipp and Salotta Tee get ready in a dressing room for the MissÕd America Pageant at …
Guest performer Joy Marnier does latin dance with male dancers. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City…
One of the production numbers during the Miss'd America Pageant, at the Studio Six outside theater, in Atlantic City, Sunday 9/21/03. The spoo…
Faith Cherrywood performs his/her talent portion of the Miss'd America Pageant, a spoof on the Miss America. Pageant, held at Studio Six , Atl…
Miss Tenee waves to the crowd after being crowned in the eighth annual Miss'd America Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999, in Atlantic City, N.J…
From left, Claudia DuMont, Dee LaMour and Faith Cherrywood, prepare for the Miss'd America Pageant, at the Studio Six outside theater, in Atla…
MISSDAMERICA---Miss Dareena Ho sings dressed as a Hershey's kiss....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America........SUNDAY 09/19/…
Derina Hoe in evening gown. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete for the…
The Miss'd America Pageant will be held at the Surfside Hotel in AC on Sunday, Sept. 19. ( L to R) Tene' Long of AC and Sheena Valquez from Pe…
Salata Tea does comedy lip sync in talent. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers …
MISSDAMERICA---It was a full house to watch the annual event....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America........SUNDAY 09/19/2004…
Sheena, MissÕd America 2003 begins walk down runway. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross…
MISSDAMERICA---Sandy Robert Beach , one of the MC’s , loosens the crowd up between events...Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss’d Amer…
MISSDAMERICA---Miss Princess Janee comes backstage after doing her number.....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America........SUN…
MissÕd America 2002 Claudia DuMont crowns Sheena the MissÕd America 2003. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atl…
The Miss'd America Pageant will be held at the Surfside Hotel in AC on Sunday, Sept. 19. Here Sheena Valquez of Pennsylvania rehearses her num…
Miss Tenee performs song and dance combo during the eighth annual Miss'd America Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999, in Atlantic City, N.J. The…
Derina Hoe in evening gown. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete for the…
Ginger Ale performs his/her swimsuit portion of the Miss'd America Pageant, a spoof on the Miss America. Pageant, held at Studio Six , Atlanti…
Faith Cherrywood puts on make-up before putting on hair in a dressing room for the MissÕd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City.
Deela Moore performs in talent. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete for…
MISSDAMERICA---A contestant walks the runway during the swimsuit competion ....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America........SU…
MISSDAMERICA---Sandy Robert Beach , one of the MC's , loosens the crowd up between events...Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd Amer…
Guest performer Chlamydia Liverpool. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compet…
Derina Hoe performs in talent. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete for …
Ginger Louise performs in talent. Sun. 9/22/02 11th annual Miss'd America Pageant at Studio Six in Atlantic City. Ten cross-dressers compete f…
The Miss'd America Pageant will be held at the Surfside Hotel in AC on Sunday, Sept. 19. Tene' Long of AC shows us what it takes to be a drag …
MISSDAMERICA---Former Miss'd America , Chunkie Marinara , wowed the crowd and a few laughs , too. ....Eight contestants vie for the crown of M…
Ginger Ale performs his/her talent portion of the Miss'd America Pageant, a spoof on the Miss America. Pageant, held at Studio Six , Atlantic …
MISSDAMERICA---Miss Faith Cherrywood sings during the talent portion of the program ....Eight contestants vie for the crown of Miss'd America.…
MISSDAMERICA---Last years Miss'd America , Brittany Lynn , crowns the new Miss'd America , Miss Andrea LaMour ....Eight contestants vie for th…
On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Sapphira Cristal of texas, aka O'Neill Nichol Hayne…
On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Pattaya Hart, aka Methawee "Plu" Sayampol, of New Y…
On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Pattaya Hart, aka Methawee "Plu" Sayampol, of New Y…
Ms. Pattaya Hart, aka Methawee ‘Plu’ Sayampol, of New York City, is crowned Miss’d America on Saturday night at the Borgata in Atlantic City. …
On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss’d America contest is held. Ms.Pattaya Hart, aka Methawee “Plu” Sayampol, of New Y…
On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Morgan Morgan Morgan of Pennyslvania during the tal…
On October 7th, 2017, at the Borgata casino, the annual Miss'd America contest is held. Ms.Morgan Morgan Morgan of Pennyslvania during the tal…
