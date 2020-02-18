ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is now the title sponsor for a rock ’n’ roll-themed marathon around Absecon Island this spring, officials announced Tuesday.
The event, now called the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Rock ’n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon, is scheduled for May 15 and 16, according to a news release from Hard Rock. A preview party is scheduled for March 12 for participants, with a two-mile run finishing at the Hard Rock with raffles, giveaways and more.
“We could not be more proud to partner with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series to bring this highly-anticipated race into our community,” said Joe Lupo, Hard Rock president. “Providing experiences that rock is in Hard Rock’s DNA and we look forward to bringing runners from Bader Field to the Boardwalk where we will celebrate them at the Hard Rock Atlantic City finish line.”
The race week kicks off May 14 with a Health and Fitness Expo featuring products and trends in the running industry. A 5K is scheduled for May 15, while the twilight half marathon is slated for May 16.
“We're really excited about partnering with a brand who pairs well with the ethos of our brand and is so representative of why Atlantic City is such an iconic tourist destination,” said Chris Marciani, vice president of Global Partnerships, North America for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series. “Hard Rock Atlantic City just like Rock 'n' Roll Marathon is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled experience and infusing music and fun into everything we do.”
The half marathon’s route will start at Bader Field, move through Ventnor and Margate before finishing with six miles on the Boardwalk, according to the release. There will be bands and DJs along the way, and an after-party festival at the finish line.
Registration can be found at runrocknroll.com/atlanticcity.
