ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is now the title sponsor for a rock ’n’ roll-themed marathon around Absecon Island this spring, officials announced Tuesday.
The event, now called the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Rock ’n’ Roll Atlantic City Half Marathon, is scheduled for May 15 and 16, according to a news release from Hard Rock. A preview party is scheduled for March 12 for participants, with a two-mile run finishing at the Hard Rock with raffles, giveaways and more.
“We could not be more proud to partner with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series to bring this highly-anticipated race into our community,” said Joe Lupo, Hard Rock president. “Providing experiences that rock is in Hard Rock’s DNA, and we look forward to bringing runners from Bader Field to the Boardwalk, where we will celebrate them at the Hard Rock Atlantic City finish line.”
Race week kicks off May 14 with a Health and Fitness Expo featuring products and trends in the running industry. A 5K is scheduled for May 15, while the twilight half marathon is slated for May 16.
The half marathon’s route will start at Bader Field, move through Ventnor and Margate before finishing with six miles on the Boardwalk, according to the release. There will be bands and DJs along the way, and an after-party festival at the finish line.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
Adam Bania, of West Milford, Passaic County, crosses the finish line with his 1-year-old son Brandt at the Atlantic City Marathon on Sunday.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
Margaret Vido, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, crosses the finish line in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 46 seconds as the top female finisher Sunday at the 61st AmeriHealth NJ Atlantic City Marathon along the Boardwalk. 'It was exciting to win,' the 28-year-old said.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
'This is my first time in Atlantic City. I like it,' said Gezahagn Girma Beyene, an Ethiopian living in New York City, who had the winning time of 2 hours, 19 minutes, 14 seconds.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
Stockton University student Caitlin Glynn, 22, holds a sign for her friend, Ally Lacoorrza. Below, Megan LaPorte, of Pittsburgh, holds up a sign for a fellow runner.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
Bill Mooney of Marlton crossing the finish line.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
Kimberlee Christian, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, crosses the finish line.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
Runner (l-r) Jeremy George, 9, is met by his brother Eddie, 10, at the finish line.
Bib#3464, Megan LaPorte of Pittsburgh holding up a sign for her fellow runner.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
An Atlantic City Police Officer gives Eddie George, 10, of Delran, a high five as he approaches the last stretch before the finish line. George was the top finisher in his age group for the half marathon.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk.
