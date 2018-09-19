Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City’s car wash will open this week.
Part of the same lot that holds the Rocktane gas station and the 5,100-square-foot convenience store will open its 3,500-square-foot automated car wash on Wednesday, according to a news release from the casino.
Rocktane Gas and Wash will celebrate its full opening with a free coffee all day long in its convenience store and free car washes for Atlantic City Police and Fire Department vehicles.
Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rocktane’s 24-hour gas station opened up on July 16. Hard Rock opened its doors on June 27.