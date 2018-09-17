Rocktane gas station
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City’s gas station and convenience store, Rocktane, has officially opened. The car wash will open later.

 Hard Rock / provided

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City’s car wash will finally open this week.

Part of the same lot that holds the Rocktane gas station and the 5,100-square-foot convenience store will open its 3,500-square-foot automated car wash on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a press release from the casino.

Rocktane Gas and Wash will celebrate its full opening with a free coffee all day long in its convenience store and free car washes for Atlantic City Police and Fire Department vehicles, the press release said.

Rocktane’s 24-hour gas station opened up on July 16.

Hard Rock opened its doors on June 27.



